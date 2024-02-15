As many as 7 firefighters hurt, 3 critically, in South LA explosion involving pressurized tanks

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- An explosion involving pressurized tanks on a truck in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning left as many as seven firefighters injured, including three who were critically hurt, officials said.

The blast occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alameda Street and Henry Ford Avenue in Wilmington, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders on fire," the agency said in a statement.

Video from sister station KABC's AIR7 HD showed the charred wreckage of the burned truck. Several fire engines, apparently undamaged, were seen nearby.

Four firefighters were rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and several others were being evaluated at the scene, awaiting ambulances.

The cause of the explosion and the contents of the cylinders were unknown.

The Fire Department initially said the blast involved a tank on a fire engine.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.