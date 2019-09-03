Firefighters get control of North Philly fire after nearly 6 hours

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took firefighters nearly six hours to gain control of a three-alarm fire in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the four-story building on the 1600 block of West Oxford Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The building was vacant and under construction.

Authorities evacuated the surrounding block displacing a number of Temple University students.

Temple wants any students that may be affected by the fire to contact campus police

There were no reports of injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newsfirephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooting reported at veterans apartment complex in Chester Co.
Police shoot man with box cutter in North Philadelphia
Police: Man stabs girlfriend to death in Port Richmond
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas
At least 25 confirmed dead in boat fire in California
Police: No threat at Villanova University after 'active shooter' alert
Show More
Group with gun demands Popeyes chicken sandwiches
AccuWeather: Lots of sun today, PM storm on Wednesday
Jonas Brothers visit Pa. fan battling cancer who missed concert
Robbers pepper spray business owner, take $27k from deposit bag 
Whitehall Twp. police investigating accidental shooting of child
More TOP STORIES News