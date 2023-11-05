Fire captain injured after falling through floor while battling possible arson in Bucks County

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire captain in Bucks County was injured on Sunday while battling a blaze that is now being investigated as a possible arson.

The Bristol Township fire marshal believes the flames were intentionally set next to the Bucks County Carpet Outlet in Croydon, Pennsylvania.

Officials say the fire set at that location traveled up the building wall and into the attic, where there were significant flames.

Video captured by a neighbor of the scene showed heavy smoke billowing into the night sky.

The fire marshal says first responders rushed to the scene at Cedar Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

As firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze in the attic, the floor collapsed, and a Croydon Fire Company captain fell 12 feet to the ground.

The marshal says the captain was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.

"He's very fortunate," said Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito. "A significant fall of 12 feet, it may even have been higher than that, but that's a pretty significant fall. Plus, he had debris above him that also came down on top of him."

There is no word yet on the captain's identity.

"They do volunteer work," commented Gina Diethorn from Croydon about their local firefighters. "They don't get paid for it, but they truly care about the people around them."

Dippolito told Action News that two families who live in these apartments were evacuated because of the fire.

The apartments have minor smoke damage, but residents will be able to move back in.

Authorities are still investigating this fire as a potential arson case. Anyone with information on the incident or video is asked to contact the police.