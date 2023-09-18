WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Firefighters respond after large blaze erupts in Philadelphia townhome

The blaze was placed under control just before 8:30 p.m.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 1:34AM
Action News On Demand
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a large, residential blaze in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood on Sunday night.

The fire broke out along the 5900 block of North 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Fire crews said they found heavy flames from the first and second floors of a townhome at the scene.

Officials say firefighters had a majority of the fire knocked down just before 8 p.m. The blaze was placed under control just before 8:30 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries at the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW