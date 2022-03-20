Philadelphians enjoy first day of Spring along Boathouse Row

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of Spring brought crowds of people out to Boathouse Row who were enjoying the warm-up and change of season.Some parents were excited to be able to watch their kids' crew meet in person."They've been rowing for two years now. Practice six days a week," said Lisa Brennen from Tinicum Township. "Last year we just live-streamed, we live-streamed from home."For some of the walkers along the river, it's the first time the city has felt normal to them since the start of the pandemic."After two years of COVID, people are out, enjoying the weather, we don't have masks on anymore, this is really nice," said Tony Lee from Logan Circle."It feels good. I'm a summer baby so I love, love, the beautiful weather. The winter makes you sad, depressed, but it's beautiful out," said Aliyah Montague from South Philadelphia.It's also hard to believe it was snowing in the city only a week ago, but the first day of spring is here and that means free water ice at Rita's. The one day deal is extended to a week this year if you download the app.People enjoying the waterfront say there's a lot of reasons to be excited for spring."The city is waking up and yes, I think it's going to be an incredible, incredible time to be out," said Austin Haines from Cherry Hill.