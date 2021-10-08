building fire

2-alarm building fire under control in Fishtown

Officials say the fire began on the third floor of the building and spread to upper floors.
Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a building fire in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

The fire started around 4:05 a.m. Friday on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Officials say the fire began on the third floor of the building and spread to upper floors.

The fire reached two-alarms before being placed under control a short time later.

The Action Cam on the scene showed fire crews dousing the building with water to put out any hot spots that remained.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The building appeared to be under construction.

No injuries have been reported.

