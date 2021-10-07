broad street run

Philadelphia officials announce road closures for Broad Street Run: Everything you should know

The 41st annual 10-miler will kick off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Broad Street Run to end on Pattison Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia have announced a series of road closures ahead of this weekend's Broad Street Run.

The 41st annual 10-miler will kick off at 8 a.m. Sunday. The road closures begin at 3:30 a.m.

  • 3:30 AM Broad Street, Olney to Windrim Avenue
  • 4:00 AM Packer Avenue to Pattison Avenue; between Broad Street and Penrose Avenue
  • 7:00 AM Broad Street closure will begin from Windrim Avenue to North Access Road (1 block south of Pattison Avenue)
  • 7:00 AM Exit #349, both directions on the Schuylkill Expressway, I-76; eastbound (to 1400 Curtin Street; and Broad Street); and westbound (to 1300 Pollock Street; and Broad Street)


Roads will reopen after street sweepers clean the race route. The City expects the course to reopen by 11:30 a.m. with the exception of some areas of Pattison Avenue.

Course changes



Runners will see a change in the course due to construction at the Navy Yard.

Runners will start at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue in North Philadelphia, then go around City Hall and back to Broad.
The race will finish in front of the NovaCare Complex near Broad and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Spectators



To keep runners safe, spectators are strongly discouraged from gathering on Broad Street.

"We're so excited to welcome back runners to Broad Street and celebrate their hard work and determination! It's a giant step forward for our city to put on an event like this. I wish every runner, virtual and in person, good luck and health," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner.

Public Safety



Stay informed of important information, including event details and impactful weather, for the race. Text RUNPHL to 888777 to get free alerts direct to your phone.
Use of drones is prohibited over the course for the safety of participants. If you see a drone, please report the location of the drone and operator to the nearest public safety official.

COVID protocols



Race organizers worked with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure the race prioritizes the safety of runners and community health.

Other COVID-19 protocols include:
  • Mandatory masking for runners at the start and finish line.
  • Mandatory masking required of volunteers throughout the race.
  • Cheer Zones have been suspended for the 2021 race.
  • Spectators are encouraged to cheer runners on from home.


