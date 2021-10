30th Philadelphia Film Festival | Full line-up of movies

Philadelphia Film Center (1412 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 30th Philadelphia Film Festival is just weeks away and 6abc has your exclusive first look at the line-up of movies.In total, the festival will showcase more than 130 feature-length and short films.The Opening Night film for the Centerpieces category on Wednesday, Oct. 20 is. The semi-autobiographical film, written and directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, tells the story of the life of a working-class family and their young son's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. The film stars Dame Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan.Then on Friday, Oct. 29, the Closing Night film will be. Filmed during lockdown, the film, written and directed by Peter Hedges, is an ambitious, open-hearted response to the upheavals of 2020. Taking loose inspiration from the classic structure of the 19th-Century play La Ronde, the film consists of interlocking vignettes, usually featuring one character who also appears in the next sequence.Peter Hedges previously attended the Festival for his film Ben is Back, the Opening Night film in 2018.Additional Centerpiece screenings include, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, which premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival;, starring Philadelphia native Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams; and, written and directed by Wes Anderson with an all-star cast led by Timothée Chalamet.The Festival will also feature two Special Event screenings of, Malcolm Ingram's documentary surrounding the life and career of filmmaker Kevin Smith. Both Ingram and Smith are scheduled to attend the Festival for extended Q&As at both screenings.The full line-up is below.Screenings for the 30th Philadelphia Film Festival will take place at the following venues:Tickets will go on sale for Philadelphia Film Society members on Friday, Oct. 8 and to the general public beginning Monday, Oct. 11.Tickets may be purchased through the Festival website, www.filmadelphia.org/festival , in-person at the Box Offices at the Philadelphia Film Center and PFS Bourse Theater, or over the phone at 215-422-4588.*Titles with asterisks will be available virtually via the online virtual screening platform*Belfast, Director Kenneth Branagh. 2021, UK. (Opening Night Film)C'mon C'mon, Director Mike Mills. 2021, USA.The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Director Will Sharpe. 2021, UK.Encounter, Director Michael Pearce. 2021, UK, USA.The French Dispatch, Director Wes Anderson. 2021, USA, Germany.King Richard, Director Reinaldo Marcus Green. 2021, USA.The Same Storm, Director Peter Hedges. 2021, USA. (Closing Night Film)Spencer, Director Pablo Larraín. 2021, UK, Germany.Clerk, Director Malcolm Ingram. 2021, USA, Canada.- Extended Q&As scheduled at both screenings with Director Malcolm Ingram and Subject Kevin SmithThe latest films by a new generation of acclaimed auteurs and established directors who continue to reshape the cinematic landscape.Drive My Car, Director Rysuke Hamaguchi. 2021, Japan. (Opening Night Film)A Hero, Director Asghar Farhadi. 2021, Iran, France.Huda's Salon, Director Hany Abu-Assad. 2021, Palestine, Egypt, Netherlands, Qatar.Memoria, DirectorApichatpong Weerasethakul. 2021, Colombia, Thailand, UK, Mexico, France.One Second, Director Zhang Yimou. 2020, China.Paris, 13th District, Director Jacques Audiard. 2021, France.Petite Maman, DirectorCéline Sciamma. 2021, France.Red Rocket, DirectorSean Baker. 2021, USA.The Souvenir Part II, Director Joanna Hogg. 2021, UK.Vortex, Director Gaspar Noé. 2021, France.The Worst Person in the World, Director Joachim Trier. 2021, Norway.This year's highly anticipated titles featuring some of the biggest names in front of and behind the camera.Antlers, Director Scott Cooper. 2021, USA, Mexico, Canada.ClayDream, Director Marq Evans. 2021, USA.The First Step, Director Brandon Kramer. 2021. USA.The Humans, Director Stephen Karam. 2021, USA.Julia, Director Julie Cohen, Betsy West. 2021, USA.Mayor Pete, Director Jesse Moss. 2021, USA.Paper & Glue, Director JR. 2021, France, USA, Mexico, Brazil.Works that demonstrate the diversity and vitality of contemporary international cinema from some of the globe's most exciting filmmakers.A Chiara, Director Jonas Carpignano. 2021, Italy.Amira, Director Mohamed Diab. 2021, Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia.Bad Lucky Banging or Loony Porn, Director Radu Jude. 2021, Romania, Luxembourg, Croatia, Czech Rebublic.A Balance, Director Yujiro Harumoto. 2021, Japan.Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, Director Junta Yamaguchi. 2021, Japan.Brother's Keeper, Director Ferit Karahan. 2021, Turkey, Romania.Captain Volkonogov Escaped, Director Aleksey Chupov, Natasha Merkulova. 2021, Russia, France, Estonia.Clara Sola, Director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén. 2021, Sweden, Costa Rica, Belgium.Copilot, Director Anne Zohra Berrached. 2021, Germany, France, Lebanon.Drunken Birds, Director Ivan Grbovic. 2021, Canada.Great Freedom, Director Sebastian Meise. 2021, Austria, Germany.Last Film Show, Director Pan Nalin. 2021, India.Let It Be Morning, Director Eran Kolirin, 2021.Lingui, The SacredBonds, Director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun. 2021, France, Germany, Belgium, Chad.Luzzu, Director Alex Camilleri. 2021, Malta.*Medusa, Director Anita Rocha da Silveira. 2021, Brazil.Night Raiders, Director Danis Goulet. 2021, Canada, New Zealand.NinjaBaby,Director Yngvild Sve Flikke. 2021, Norway.Perfume de Gardenias, Director Macha Colón. 2021, Puerto Rico, Colombia.Persian Lessons,Director Vadim Perelman. 2021, Russia, Germany, Belarus.Terrorizers, Director Ho Wi Ding. 2021, Taiwan.Unclenching the Fists, Director Kira Kovalenko. 2021, Russia. (Opening Night Film)Yuni,Director Kamila Andini. 2021, Singapore, France, Indonesia, Australia.Compelling and provocative, these contemporary docs encourage viewers to see the world through a different lens.Alien on Stage,Director Lucy Harvey, Danielle Kummer. 2021, UK.*The First Wave,Director Matthew Heineman. 2021, USA.Flee, Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen. 2021, Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway.Mr. Bachmann and His Class, Director Maria Speth. 2021, Germany.President, Director Camilla Nielsson. 2021, Denmark, USA, Norway.Searchers,Director Pacho Velez. 2021, USA.*Procession, Director Robert Greene. 2021. USA.Storm Lake,Director Beth Levison, Jerry Risius. 2021, USA. (Opening Night Film)Television Event,Director Jeff Daniels. 2021, USA, Australia.*Three Minutes - A Lengthening, Director Bianca Stigter, 2021, Netherlands, UK.Try Harder!,Director Debbie Lum 2021, USA.Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, Director Emily Kunstler, Sarah Kunstler. 2021, USA.Bringing together the odd, eerie, thilling, and downright weird, this is the home of cult classics in the making.Good Madam, Director Jenna Cato Bass. 2021, South Africa.The Innocents,Director Eskil Vogt. 2021, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, UK.Limbo,Director Cheang Soi. 2021, Hong Kong.Mother Schmuckers,Director Harpo Guit, Lenny Guit. 2021, Belgium.Offseason,Director Mickey Keating. 2021, USA.The Sadness, Director Rob Jabbaz. 2021, Taiwan.Saloum,Director Jean Luc Herbulot. 2021, Senegal. (Opening Night Film)Film classics come alive as they were meant to be seen - on the big screen!Assault on Precinct 13, Director John Carpenter. 1976, USA.- Presented in Restored 4KDead Again,Director Kenneth Branagh. 1991, USA.- Presented on 35MMHeat, Director Michael Mann. 1995, USA.- Presented in Restored 4KHester Street, Director Joan Micklin Silver. 1975, USA.- Presented in Restored 4KA New Leaf, Director Elaine May. 1971, USA.- Presented on 35MMRatcatcher, Director Lynne Ramsay. 1999, USA.The Souvenir, Director Joanna Hogg. 2019, UK.Showcasing the most dynamic and talented voices from the Greater Philadelphia area.All About My Sisters, Director Wang Qiong. 2021, USA.The Automat, Director Lisa Hurwitz. 2021, USA.Bill Mauldin: If It's Big, Hit It, Director Don Argott, Sheena M. Joyce. 2021, USA.*Krimes, Director Alysa Nahmias. 2021, USA. (Opening Night Film)Our American Family, Director Hallee Adelman, Sean King O'Grady. 2021, USA.Lo-fi gems and new indie classics that offer a fresh perspective on today's America.Agnes,Director Mickey Reece. 2021, USA.As Of Yet, Director Taylor Garron, Chanel James. 2021, USA.Catch the Fair One,Director Josef Kubota Wladyka. 2021, USA.The End of Us,Director Steven Kanter, Henry Loevner. 2021, USA.*Jockey,Director Clint Bentley. 2021, USA.The Novice,Director Lauren Hadaway. 2021, USA.Sharing a language with some of cinema's most revered classics and legendary auteurs, these new films have that certain je ne sais quoi.The Braves, Director Anas Volpé. 2021, France.Gagarine, Director Fanny Liatard. 2020, France.Madeleine Collins, Director Antoine Barraud. 2021, France, Belgium, Switzerland.Skies of Lebanon, Director Chloé Mazlo. 2021, France.A Tale of Love and Desire, Director Leyla Bouzid. 2021, France.The World After Us, Director Louda Ben Salah-Cazanas. 2021, France.Zero Fucks Given, Director Julie Lecoustre, Emmanuel Marre. Belgium, France.In Honor of the Philadelphia Film Society's inaugural year producing the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival, introducing Green Screen. From animal welfare to the effects of climate change, these thought-provoking films address urgent environmental issues.Becoming Cousteau, Director Liz Garbus. 2021, USA.Costa Brava, Lebanon, Director Mounia Akl. 2021, Lebanon, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Qatar.Cow, Director Andrea Arnold. 2021, UK.Whether the Weather Is Fine, Director Carlo Francisco Manatad. 2021, Philippines, France, Singapore, Indonesia, Germany, Qatar.Consistently producing some of the most exciting cinema of our times, Iran's film industry is showcased in this diverse set of daring and often subversive voices.The Absent Director, Director Arvand Dashtaray. 2021, Iran.Ballad of a White Cow, Director Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam. 2021, Iran, France. (Opening Night Film)Hit the Road, Director Panah Panahi. 2021, Iran.Zalava, Director Arsalan Amiri. 2021, Iran.Featuring rockumentaries, musician biopics, and films centered on the unifying power of music.La Traviata, My Brothers and I, Director Yohan Manca. 2021, France.Listening to Kenny G, Director Penny Lane. 2021, USA.Soul Kids, Director Hugo Sobelman. 2021, France.Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine, Director Sam Dunn, Marc Ricciardelli. 2021, Canada.Animated, Documentary, Filmadelphia, and Live ActionThe Affected, Director Rikke GregersenBJ's Mobile Gift Shop, Director Jason ParkCity Creatures, Director Michael A JohnstonCity Creatures, Director Michael A. JohnstonThe Contract Musical, Director Chris ColeThe Criminals, Director Serhat KaraaslanDon't Go Tellin' Your Momma, Director Topaz JonesEaster Eggs, Director Nicolas KeppensThe Expected, Director Carolina SandvikThe Field Trip, Director Mike Attie, Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck, Meghan O'HaraFlex, Director Josefin Malmén, David StrindbergGhost Dogs, Director Joe CappaGNT, Director Sara Hirner, Rosemary Vasquez-BrownIn the Air Tonight, Director Andrew Norman WilsonJoe Buffalo, Director Amar ChebibKim, Director Maria VattimoKKUM, Director Kang Min KimLand of the Free: In the Shadows, Director James GaniereLearning Tagalog with Kayla, Director Kayla Abuda GalangLight Years Apart, Director Mariia OsanovaLittle Miss Fate, Director Joder von RotzNo Dye, Director Yoni AzulayNormal, Director Julie CatyPlastic Semiotic, Director Radu JudeThe Rifleman, Director Sierra PettengillThe Right Words, Director Adrian Moyse DullinSee Us in the Wildfire, Director Jason ChenSenior Prom, Director Luisa ConlonSisters of the Soil, Director Raishad M. Hardnett, Aidan M. UnSnowy, Director Kaitlyn Schwalje, Alex Wolf LewisSouvenir Souvenir, Director Bastien DuboisTrade Center, Director Adam Baran