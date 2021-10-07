Kimmel Center

The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces digital lottery ahead of 'Hamilton' return

The digital lottery will begin on Friday, October 8, and close at noon on Thursday, October 14.
By
Kimmel Cultural Campus announces digital lottery giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Kimmel Cultural Campus announced Thursday the return of their digital lottery, offering the public a chance to see 'Hamilton' live for only $10 at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music.

Live performances will begin on Wednesday, October 20 and will run through Sunday, November 28.


The digital lottery will begin on Friday, October 8, and close at noon on Thursday, October 14. Staff says a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The tickets will be for performances on Wednesday, October 20, through Wednesday, October 27.

Staff at the Kimmel Center Campus says subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.

'Hamilton' is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a musical, revolutionary moment in theatre.
To learn more about the digital lottery, click here.


