The Kimmel Cultural Campus announces digital lottery ahead of 'Hamilton' return

Live performances will begin on Wednesday, October 20 and will run through Sunday, November 28.
The digital lottery will begin on Friday, October 8, and close at noon on Thursday, October 14. Staff says a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.
The tickets will be for performances on Wednesday, October 20, through Wednesday, October 27.
Staff at the Kimmel Center Campus says subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances.
'Hamilton' is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a musical, revolutionary moment in theatre.
