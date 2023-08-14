7 products you need if you suffer from gymtimidation

Going to the gym can be anxiety-inducing. We assume everyone is staring at us because we're doing the wrong move, or worse, our bodies are incapable of doing the right move. To avoid anxiety and to get our bodies moving, here's everything you need to get fit without leaving your home.

1. Fitbit

With over 150,000 reviews on Amazon, the Fitbit is a must have to scurry that gym fear of yours away. Track your steps, REM cycle, and heart rate, plus keep up to date with your time and stats.

Image credit: Amazon

2. High Waist Yoga Leggings

Functional and necessary, these leggings are high-rise, form-fitting but stretchy, and come with three pockets. You can choose from over 30 colors and patterns and will definitely want more than one.

Image credit: Amazon

3. Dumbbells

Dumbbells are a great tool for at-home workouts. They don't take up any space and are ideal for resistance and strength training.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Yoga Mat

Perfect for everyday exercise and yoga...or for lying on the beach. Either works.

Image credit: Amazon

5. Exercise Ball

An exercise ball is excellent for balance, stability, pilates, yoga, physical therapy, and pregnancy. The exercise ball is sturdy and can hold up to 330 lbs. Side Tip: Some people have replaced their desk chairs with an exercise ball to help correct posture and ease back pain.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Infused Water Bottle

Infuse water with lemon, cucumber, mint, and more for a refreshing upgrade. This water bottle with a time marker will help you keep track of your daily water intake.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Sneakers

Sneakers are an absolute must when working out. These sneakers are perfect for all seasons and can be used for athletic training, running, dancing, or a casual stroll.

Image credit: Amazon

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Localish and ABC's Owned TV station sites. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.