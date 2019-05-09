Florida bobcat watches rush hour on a telephone pole

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WPVI) -- Florida drivers on one stretch of highway were treated to a rare sigh during Thursday's rush hour.Their commute was being watched high above by a bobcat.Emergency officials were called to section of the highway known as Alligator Alley in Collier County Thursday morning.While it is not rare for the bobcat to be in this rural area of Florida, seeing one perched on a telephone pole is.Officials used a boom truck to prod the animal off of the pole.The bobcat eventually climbed down and ran off into a wooded area.