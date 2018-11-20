SEX CRIME

Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida man allegedly had sex with miniature horse 4 times

Warning: Graphic content
MARION COUNTY, Fla. --
A 21-year-old man from central Florida admitted to having sex with a relative's miniature horse when he was seen engaged in the act in a pasture, authorities say.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office took 21-year-old Nicholas Anthony Sardo into custody on Monday in connection with the acts that allegedly took place in October.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness came forward and reported seeing Sardo engaged in the sexual act in a pasture with a male miniature horse named Jackie G., who belongs to one of the suspect's relatives.

The witness confronted Sardo about what happened and he admitted to the act, the sheriff's office said. Sardo also allegedly admitted to a detective about what happened, adding that he had sex with Jackie G. at least four times in a week.

The sheriff's office stated Sardo insisted that he wore a condom each time because "he didn't want to get a disease." He also allegedly told a detective "he knew he was wrong for what he did" and that "he was a sick man."

Sardo was charged with four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

The sheriff's office did not specify whether the miniature horse sustained any injuries.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexsex crimehorsesfloridau.s. & worldFlorida
SEX CRIME
N.J. substitute aide charged with inappropriate contact with student
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Experts: Kavanaugh, Cosby proceedings were triggers for sex assault survivors
More sex crime
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
Troubleshooters: Social media hijacking
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
Dad charged after 6-year-old allegedly killed 1-year-old brother in car
6 people rescued after falling 84 floors in Chicago elevator
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold Thanksgiving Day
Show More
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Exchange student accused of Delco school threat to be deported
Teen with disabilities inspires opening of new playground
Pupdate: Pups Thanksgiving feast
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
More News