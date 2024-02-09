Founder of Philadelphia skateboarding club convicted of assaulting six minors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The founder of a Philadelphia skateboarding club has been convicted of sexually assaulting six children.

Rodney Watkins pleaded no contest on Wednesday on six of the seven cases against him.

Watkins met the victims through his traveling "Powerfulnailya" skateboarding team.

He was arrested in 2020 after victims came forward saying the incidents happened in 2011 and 2012 when the victims were 11 and 12 years old.

In total, Watkins has been convicted of three counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child, one count of Aggravated Indecent Assault - Person Less than 14 Years of Age, three counts of Corruption of Minors, and two counts of Unlawful Contact with Minors

His sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

