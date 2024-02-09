WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Founder of Philadelphia skateboarding club convicted of assaulting six minors

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 9, 2024 5:37AM
Founder of Philly skateboarding club convicted of assaulting minors
Founder of Philadelphia skateboarding club convicted of assaulting six minors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The founder of a Philadelphia skateboarding club has been convicted of sexually assaulting six children.

Rodney Watkins pleaded no contest on Wednesday on six of the seven cases against him.

Watkins met the victims through his traveling "Powerfulnailya" skateboarding team.

He was arrested in 2020 after victims came forward saying the incidents happened in 2011 and 2012 when the victims were 11 and 12 years old.

In total, Watkins has been convicted of three counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child, one count of Aggravated Indecent Assault - Person Less than 14 Years of Age, three counts of Corruption of Minors, and two counts of Unlawful Contact with Minors

His sentencing is scheduled for May 3.

READ MORE: Skaters had suspicions about Philly coach charged with abuse

Some of the skaters and skateboarders at Paine's Park near the Philadelphia Museum of Art always had an uneasy feeling about a certain man they'd often see at the skate park.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW