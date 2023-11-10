Bucks County middle school counselor charged with sex crimes involving 14-year-old student

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania middle school counselor is behind bars after being accused of having sexual contact with a student, according to authorities.

Kelly Schutte, 35, was arraigned Friday morning on multiple charges including sexual contact with a student and corruption of minors.

According to court documents, the middle school student was 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

The Pennridge School District says it became aware of allegations in July against Schutte, who worked at South Middle School.

Schutte is being held on $25,000 bail. She was also ordered to stay away from all Pennridge school facilities.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 20.