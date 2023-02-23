TV reporter from Philadelphia, 9-year-old killed in Florida shooting: Station

Spectrum News 13 has identified the TV reporter killed in Florida as Dylan Lyons, a Philadelphia native. A 9-year-old girl was also killed.

PINE HILLS, Florida (WPVI) -- An Orlando news employee originally from Philadelphia and 9-year-old girl were shot and killed Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, police said.

Spectrum News 13 has identified the employee as 24-year-old reporter Dylan Lyons.

According to his biography on the station's website, Lyons was born and raised in Philadelphia.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the mother of the 9-year-old and another member of the Spectrum News 13 crew were also shot in the same area and are in critical condition.

The station identified the injured worker as photographer Jesse Walden.

The mother and child were shot in their nearby home. Mina said it was unclear why they were targeted.

The news crew was on the scene reporting on a 20-year-old woman shot and killed in the area Wednesday morning when they were shot at, police said.

Police arrested suspect Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in connection to the shootings. Moses was allegedly arrested while armed with a firearm that authorities believe will link him to the shootings, according to the sheriff.

According to Mina, Moses has a lengthy criminal history and is expected to be charged with each murder.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Mina said.

The victims were taken to the same regional hospital that cared for victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, according to ABC News Orlando affiliate WFTV.

According to the station, Lyons graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Journalism and Political Science. He reported and anchored for WCJB TV20, an ABC affiliate in Gainsville, Florida before joining Spectrum 13 as a multimedia journalist in July 2020.

In the past, Lyons had posted about being an Eagles fan on social media.

"Born and raised in Philadelphia, Dylan's journey to journalism was fueled by his desire to tell stories that impact local communities. As a reporter, he's honored to have the unique privilege of being a voice for the voiceless and making sure all communities and stories are treated fairly and equally," his biography reads.

Charter Communication, the parent company of Spectrum News, said they were "saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today," in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with our employee's family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community," the statement said.

ABC News contributed to this report.