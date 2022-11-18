Flu cases keep rising ahead of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, doctors are warning patients to gather cautiously.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Health officials are worried about a spike in flu cases this fall, along with other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV.

Tashona Sanders of Somerdale, N.J. got her flu shot Friday at Camden County's health clinic.

"Actually my cousin, she has the flu right now," said Sanders. "It's been like over a week, it's crazy."

Gabrielle Sweeney, the county's epidemiologist, says getting the shot is a smart move.

Flu cases this fall are staggeringly high compared to last year.

"In the last two weeks we have had 884 confirmed influenza cases," said Sweeney. "Sixty-seven percent of those cases are pediatric cases, so that's a pretty substantial amount."

For that same time period last year, Camden County had 20 confirmed flu cases.

New data released Friday by the CDC shows the positivity rate for flu tests nationwide was 14.7% last week, up from 12.8% the week before.

New Jersey is in the "very high" category for flu activity. Pennsylvania is moderate and Delaware is low.

"I'm almost ready to put the mask back on when I go shopping so we can prevent the flu," said Terry LeMiere of Deptford, N.J. "Actually that helped last year I think."

Inspira Health urgent care centers in South Jersey have been full of patients with respiratory illnesses this fall.

"We have actually seen an increase in the number of patients presenting to our ambulatory locations with respiratory-type symptoms," said Dr. Evelyn Balogun, Chief Medical Officer for Inspira Ambulatory Services.

She says if you're gathering for Thanksgiving, take special consideration for high-risk and older relatives, especially if you feel sick - even if you have a negative home COVID-19 test.

"If you are symptomatic, even if you get a negative, you need to lead by your symptoms. And it's always best if in doubt to stay home," she said.

Dr. Balogun also says if you're traveling for Thanksgiving, while mask-wearing is no longer required in most scenarios, it's not a bad idea to wear one anyway to protect yourself.