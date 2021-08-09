Philadelphia Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart for 3-year extension

The 22-year-old Hart, soon to be 23-year-old as his birthday is on Friday, appeared in 27 games for the Flyers in the 2020-21 season.
He posted a 9-11-5 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.
Hart is entering his fourth professional season.
The Sherwood Park, Alberta native made his first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in the 2020 Toronto bubble, going 9-5 with a 2.23 GAA, and .926 save percentage.
Hart recorded consecutive shutouts in Games 3 and 4 of the first round series vs. Montreal to become the youngest goaltender in Flyers history, and second-youngest in NHL history, to record consecutive playoff shutouts.
Hart was drafted by the Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
