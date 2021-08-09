Philadelphia Flyers re-sign goalie Carter Hart for 3-year extension

Flyers sign goalie Carter Hart to a 3 year contract extension worth $3.979M annually



Hart under contract through the 2023-24 season pic.twitter.com/5PtpADsl9Z — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) August 9, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $3,979,000, the team announced Monday.The 22-year-old Hart, soon to be 23-year-old as his birthday is on Friday, appeared in 27 games for the Flyers in the 2020-21 season.He posted a 9-11-5 record with a 3.67 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage.Hart is entering his fourth professional season.The Sherwood Park, Alberta native made his first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in the 2020 Toronto bubble, going 9-5 with a 2.23 GAA, and .926 save percentage.Hart recorded consecutive shutouts in Games 3 and 4 of the first round series vs. Montreal to become the youngest goaltender in Flyers history, and second-youngest in NHL history, to record consecutive playoff shutouts.Hart was drafted by the Flyers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.----The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.