Emergency crews respond after airplane leaves runway at South Jersey airport

Emergency crews respond after airplane leaves runway at South Jersey airport

Emergency crews respond after airplane leaves runway at South Jersey airport

Emergency crews respond after airplane leaves runway at South Jersey airport

Emergency crews respond after airplane leaves runway at South Jersey airport

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews responded after an airplane left a runway in South Jersey on Monday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the Flying W Airport in Lumberton, Burlington County.

Firefighters and rescue personnel say the plane left the runway but did not state how it occurred.

The pilot is being evaluated for injuries.

No further details have been released on this incident.