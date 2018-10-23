Judge throws the book at former Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski. Sentences him to 15 years. — Walter Perez (@WalterPerez6abc) October 23, 2018

Ed Pawlowski, the former mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a corruption conviction earlier this year.Character witnesses had asked a federal judge to show mercy on the former mayor who convicted of trading city contracts for campaign cash.Pawlowski was convicted in March on dozens of corruption charges. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than 13 years.Pawlowski's lawyer called a parade of character witnesses. They say Pawlowski was a successful mayor who brought hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the city while extending a welcome to immigrant communities.One witness, Kelly Planer, said Pawlowski has "selflessly taken care of this city and brought it back from a state that was awful to something that's thriving now."Pawlowski led Pennsylvania's third-largest city for 12 years.------