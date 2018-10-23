Fmr. Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption

EMBED </>More Videos

Sentencing day for former Allentown mayor. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 23, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. --
Ed Pawlowski, the former mayor of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a corruption conviction earlier this year.



Character witnesses had asked a federal judge to show mercy on the former mayor who convicted of trading city contracts for campaign cash.

Pawlowski was convicted in March on dozens of corruption charges. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than 13 years.

Pawlowski's lawyer called a parade of character witnesses. They say Pawlowski was a successful mayor who brought hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the city while extending a welcome to immigrant communities.

One witness, Kelly Planer, said Pawlowski has "selflessly taken care of this city and brought it back from a state that was awful to something that's thriving now."

Pawlowski led Pennsylvania's third-largest city for 12 years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspoliticscorruptionAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Pilot killed in small plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Scotty McMillan's mother denied shorter sentence for torture, death
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
Family pleads guilty to 84-year-old man's fatal neglect
Jayme Closs disappearance: Authorities expand ground search for missing Wis. girl
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Hurricane Willa Live Tracker: Category 3 storm closes in on Mexico
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at NY hospital goes home
Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police cruiser
More News