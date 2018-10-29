A former Bucks County youth football coach was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Daytona Beach, Florida Monday afternoon after he failed to appear for trial on multiple child sex assault charges in Doylestown last week.
Shannon Westmoreland, 48, was due to appear in Bucks County court for trial after being arrested on multiple child sexual assault charges in June 2017.
After Westmoreland failed to appear for his hearing, a warrant was issued on October 22. The case was then referred to members of the Eastern Pennsylvania U.S. Marshal's Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force located in Philadelphia.
After a week of investigation in Chester and Delaware County, Deputies with the Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia developed information Westmoreland may have fled to Florida.
On Monday morning, Deputy Marshals in Philadelphia briefed members of the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force about a location they believed Wetmoreland to be hiding.
At 5:30 p.m. Westmoreland was observed by Marshal Service investigators in the 500 block of N. Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, operating a known minivan. When the vehicle stopped, Deputies were able to surround it and Westmoreland was taken into custody without incident.
Westmoreland was transported to the Volusia County Jail for processing and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office was notified.
Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark stated, "It is a top priority for the Marshals Service to bring those charged with serious sex crimes to justice. I hope the victims will find comfort knowing Mr. Westmoreland is once again in custody."
This arrest was the result of a culmination of investigative efforts by the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, Bucks County District Attorneys Office, Bensalem Police Department, and the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.
