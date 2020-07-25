Community & Events

South Jersey siblings give back to other kids during coronavirus pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With contagious smiles, 3-year-old Chef Nate and his 6-year-old sister Joi, of Millville, New Jersey, make a dynamic duo.

Nate says he sells hot dogs and his sister sells lemonade.

"I just want to get people so happy. To give them food and make them happy, special and surprised," Joi Stevenson said.

The brother and sister say the food is not about filling up their piggybanks, but about giving back to other kids during the pandemic.

"The kids, this is a change for them as well. Their home and their whole world has changed, just to offer them something that's catered to them...I'm like why not do it?" said Felicia Stevenson, Nate and Joi's mom.

Nate and Joi do their community givebacks about twice a month. They have the flexibility pick up their operation and feed other kids at church youth groups or sporting events. Their parents say most importantly their learning life skills.

"For the kids to say you know we love people, we want to give back to people and we just want to just instill that basic principle to our kids," said Dad, Tyrone Stevenson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmilltownchildrencommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Dispute on Philly-bound flight leads to Puerto Rico airport brawl
U.S. health experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin
2 dead following shooting in Cheltenham Township
Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, others injured
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
Show More
Corrections officers charged in fatal shooting at NJ medical office
Former Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Eagles confirm all preseason games are canceled
Jewish group asks head of Philly NAACP to resign after anti-Semitic post
Chiefs OL opts out of NFL season to be on front lines of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News