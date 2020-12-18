Our health care heroes have tirelessly and selflessly powered through this pandemic. At the same time, our local restaurants are fighting to survive the shutdowns.
In what's being called a win-win, a local charity called Food It Forward is giving us a way to make the holidays bright for both.
"It's a two-for-one, basically," says Christopher Todd, chef and owner of Christopher's in Wayne. "We raise money, you make a donation and you get to support the restaurant and donate food to a good cause as well."
Since the pandemic began, Food It Forward has been helping feed local health care workers through donations that then fuel the local restaurants who serve the meals.
To make Christmas Eve special for the entire staff at Paoli and Bryn Mawr Hospitals, Food it Forward's latest holiday campaign is partnering with four local eateries.
Christopher's, The Goat's Beard and 118 North in Wayne, and Aneu in Paoli will cook the food.
Your donation helps them feed the front line workers who don't get a chance to be with their families on Christmas Eve.
"This is our night shift," says Diane Sutton, the director of nursing at Paoli Hospital. "They come in at 7 p.m. and leave at 7 a.m.. It's a 12-hour shift and this is going to be a great treat to get them through the night and to help them to have their own celebration."
In the spring, Food it Forward raised $80,000 for this initiative.
Now, they want to do the same, by sending hot food to our health care heroes for the holidays.
Food it Forward helps feed health care heroes while supporting local restaurants
