'Hunger doesn't take the summer off': Camden officials offer 2 free meals a day for students

When school lets out for summer, millions of children nationwide are estimated to lose access to school breakfast and lunch.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many children rely on school meals to stay fed, and on Wednesday, officials provided some relief for families in Camden.

Camden City School District leaders and local advocates are kicking off the city's free summer meals program.

Former Eagles Wide Receiver Jason Avant was also on hand to help spread the message.

Through this program, meals will be available at 46 sites across the city, and they are all free for students 18 and younger.

Hunger, they say, doesn't take the summer off.

"You have a place to get free summer meals for kids, so that they don't go hungry throughout the summer," Avant says. "A lot of times, the only time some kids eat is during school, so we are letting everyone know that there is nothing shameful about asking for help."

Now, they can still receive two meals a day, and they don't have to sign up.

"It's either breakfast and lunch, or lunch and snack, or dinner and snack, depending on the location and the site," says Arlethia Brown, Senior Director of School Nutrition with the Camden City School District. "Here at the Camden High School campus, we offer breakfast and lunch, which allows us to do our Saturday brunch program."

Officials want to make sure the word is spread, and families know that this resource is here and available.

