FOOD & DRINK

2 famous Philadelphia flavors create sweet treat at Reading Terminal Market

EMBED </>More Videos

2 famous Philly flavors create sweet treat at Reading Terminal Market - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's something deliciously significant happening at this very moment at the historic Reading Terminal Market - a merger of two of Philadelphia's most famous flavors: ice cream and root beer.

It's sort of like history in a cup and it's now being served at the original marble countertops that have been at Bassett's Ice Cream since the market opened in the 1800s.

"Same counter, same family, we are very proud of that," said Roger Bassett from Bassetts Ice Cream.

Bassett's Ice Cream, the oldest in America, has been a staple at Reading Terminal Market since the day it opened.

"There are 6 generations involved now and we started here in 1893. We were the first merchant to sign a lease here - and the only original merchant still here," said Roger.

Roger's grandfather would hand churn six flavors in the basement below the market.

"And he would come up and get the ingredients from the market and get the milk from the local farmers, which were only a mile away," he said.

Today, the Bassetts are teaming up with another iconic "made in Philly" flavor - root beer - invented by a local man named Charles Hires.

"And he started selling them right here in Philadelphia at the 1876 Centennial Fair, which was held in Fairmount Park and it was a celebration the 100th anniversary of the founding of United States," said Theresa Altieri Taplin, author of the Encyclopedia of Philadelphia.

Local beverage staple, Hanks, is carrying on that tradition in the birthplace of the fizzy favorite.

And now, a union of these two historic, unmistakable philly icons: the root beer float shake with the float on the bottom amd the milkshake on top.

Adorned with a brand new root beer drizzle - a syrup Hank's created just for Bassett's - and celebrated with an official citation from City Council.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodphilly newsfoodice creamPhilly ProudCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nauti Mermaid makes a splash as the newest seafood spot in Old City
Eat, drink, explore: Your guide to 4 new Philly bars and restaurants
Panera testing Double Bread Bowl in Philly
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death
Delco man charged in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from Rays
Car crashes into house after police chase in Delaware Co.
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Priest hospitalized after savage attack inside Delaware church
Jury picked for trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington Co.
Show More
Agents confiscate fake Cartier bracelets at Port of Philadelphia
Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
2 Phila. officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl
SEPTA ends paper transfers on July 31
More News