6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Scallop Crudo

Pumpkin BYOB's Scallop Crudo with Salsa VerdeScallop Crudo with Salsa VerdeServes two people4 ounces scallops (4 each), quarteredChef Tip: Pumpkin Chef/Owner Ian Moroney gets his scallops from Barnegat Bay and says to look for fish caught on day boats (boats that return with their loads daily) so that you know it's fresh.Fresh fish of any kind, he says, should smell like nothing at all or smell like the ocean in the best kind of way. If it's not fresh, the chef says don't buy it.Salsa Verde, yields one cupAdd to a bowl:6 tomatillo, grated on a cheese grater1 tsp saltChef Tip: You'll want to add a good amount of salt to this dish, as the acid in the tomatillos needs the salt to bring up the flavorslime juice to taste1 serrano chile, sliced thinChef Tip: Serranos are on the spicier side. You can use a chile that matches your heat tolerance. Chile flakes will also do the trick.1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped (save some leaves for garnish) OPTIONAL*Mix ingredients in bowl then add your scallops and mix gently but thoroughlyThen add grilled cornChef Tip: Grilling makes the corn sweeter and can be done ahead of time. Any time you have corn that's not quite as sweet as you'd like it to be, just grill it for a short time.2 each scallion, choppedChef Tip: You can use anything in the onion family. The chef uses pickled onionsAvocadoPumpkin seedsChef TIp: If you want to try something different, the chef also added Mexican cucamelons, tiny little cucumbers that look like miniature watermelons and have a slightly sour taste.Cilantro leavesChef TIp: The chef used Nasturtium leaves torn up. You can substitute with cilantro leaves, which are much more accessiblePumpkin BYOB1713 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19146