6 Minute Meal & Deal: Pumpkin BYOB's Scallop Crudo

By
The Meal: Pumpkin BYOB's Scallop Crudo with Salsa Verde

Scallop Crudo with Salsa Verde

Serves two people

4 ounces scallops (4 each), quartered
Chef Tip: Pumpkin Chef/Owner Ian Moroney gets his scallops from Barnegat Bay and says to look for fish caught on day boats (boats that return with their loads daily) so that you know it's fresh.
Fresh fish of any kind, he says, should smell like nothing at all or smell like the ocean in the best kind of way. If it's not fresh, the chef says don't buy it.

Salsa Verde, yields one cup
Add to a bowl:
6 tomatillo, grated on a cheese grater
1 tsp salt
Chef Tip: You'll want to add a good amount of salt to this dish, as the acid in the tomatillos needs the salt to bring up the flavors
lime juice to taste
1 serrano chile, sliced thin

Chef Tip: Serranos are on the spicier side. You can use a chile that matches your heat tolerance. Chile flakes will also do the trick.
1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped (save some leaves for garnish) OPTIONAL*

Mix ingredients in bowl then add your scallops and mix gently but thoroughly

Then add grilled corn
Chef Tip: Grilling makes the corn sweeter and can be done ahead of time. Any time you have corn that's not quite as sweet as you'd like it to be, just grill it for a short time.
2 each scallion, chopped
Chef Tip: You can use anything in the onion family. The chef uses pickled onions
Avocado
Pumpkin seeds
Chef TIp: If you want to try something different, the chef also added Mexican cucamelons, tiny little cucumbers that look like miniature watermelons and have a slightly sour taste.
Cilantro leaves

Chef TIp: The chef used Nasturtium leaves torn up. You can substitute with cilantro leaves, which are much more accessible

The Deal: Dine at Pumpkin BYOB by Wednesday, January 16, 2019 and you'll get a half-price dessert with the purchase of an entree if you tell your server you saw this feature on 6abc.

Pumpkin BYOB
1713 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
215.545.4448
https://www.pumpkinphilly.com/menu/
https://www.facebook.com/pumpkinbyob/?ref=br_rs

