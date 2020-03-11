6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Tortang Talong, aka Eggplant Omelet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Meal: Alicia Vitarelli heads to LaLo at the Bourse to learn how to make a traditional Filipino breakfast favorite that can be enjoyed all day long.1 medium Chinese eggplant, grilled, cooled, and skin peeledTip: Any eggplant will do but the longer and thinner varieties are best2 eggs1 tsp of fish sauceTip: You can substitute salt1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper1/4 cup of chopped sweet banana pepper2 scallions, thinly sliced1 tsp of garlic minced1 tsp of ginger mincedTip: You can substitute your favorite veggies or use whatever you have on hand1/2 cup of leftover sausage, or baconTip: You can substitute any leftover meat or skip the meat and make it vegetarian1/4 cup of cilantro for garnish1/4 cup of pickles for servingBanana ketchup or regular ketchup for servingTip: The owner used a Paw Paw Pepper Jawn made by Chef Billy Riddle at Spice FinchPREPARE AHEAD OF TIMERoast your eggplant on a grill or in your oven for 15 minutes underneath the broiler, or directly over the flame of your gas burner. The skin of the eggplant should crack until blackened and soft. Cool the eggplant in a ziplock bag and let the steam continue the cooking process. Once completely cooled, the skin of the eggplant should peel right off.DAY OFWhisk your eggs until creamy and consistent in a large enough bowl to fit your eggplant.Add fish sauce or salt.Dip your cool and peeled eggplant into the batter and mash the flesh of the eggplant with a fork.Heat a medium or large skillet with oil to 350 degrees.Saute your peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and sausage.Cook until softened and set aside.Clean your pan and reheat with oil to 350 degrees.Gently slide your eggplant from the bowl to the pan and fry your egg and eggplant.Add your filling back to the omelet and let the batter setCarefully flip your tortang talong and cook for an additional 3 minutes.Serve with the stem on with rice, pickles, cilantro and some banana ketchup.111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106