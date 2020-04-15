6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos

The Meal: Swordfish Anticuchos with Roasted Peppers, Onion and Tomato from Chef Vince Giannini, Aqimero at The Ritz Carlton, Philadelphia
Serves Four
Ingredients for swordfish:
Chef Tip: You can simply season the swordfish with a little salt or you can create a marinade
2 clovesgarlic minced
1/3 cup white wine
Zest of lemon
1 tsp. oregano
1 tbs. olive oil
1 lb. swordfish steaks cut into inch cubes
S/P to taste
Ingredients for roasted vegetables/Piperade Sauce:
1 cup cherry tomato
1 small yellow onion (thinly sliced)
1/2 red pepper (thinly sliced)
1/2 yellow pepper (thinly sliced) cup olive oil
2 tbs. white vinegar
2 tbs. chardonnay
S/P to taste
Chopped flat leaf parsley as garnish
Method:
For the swordfish
Simply season with salt or, if you prefer marinading, combine garlic, wine, lemon zest, oregano, oil, salt and pepper in a bowl
Add swordfish; marinate in a Ziploc bag for at least 30 minutes
Preheat grill to medium-high
Chef Tip: Create a hot and medium hot side of the grill. Put on the hot side until you get a good sear then move to medium heat to cook through.
Thread fish onto skewers
Chef Tip: Be sure to soak the skewers to they don't catch fire on the grill
Grill to medium-rare, approximately 1 to 3 minutes each side
Reserve
For the Piperade sauce:
Chef Tip: You can pre-make the sauce & freeze it
Line a roasting pan with parchment
Preheat oven to 500 degrees
Put the vegetables on the pan and gently mix with oil, vinegar, wine and salt and pepper
Place in the oven and roast until tomatoes weep and before onions char (25-35 minutes)
Remove from the oven and allow them to cool
Pour juices into a bowl for later use/plating
To serve
Divide reserved sauce onto four plates
Top with roasted vegetables
Place three grilled anticuchos atop the vegetables
Garnish with fat leaf parsley
Serve immediately
Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton
10 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
(215) 523-8000
https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/philadelphia/dining/aqimero
6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos
6 MINUTE MEALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More