6 minute meals

6 Minute Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Iceberg Wedge

The Meal: The signature Iceberg Wedge from Autograph Brasserie in Wayne is Executive Chef James Davidson's favorite salad in the world. He shares the recipe.

Classic Wedge Salad

1 head iceberg lettuce
3 slices bacon, cooked & chopped
Chef Tip: You can top with shrimp, steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you want
2 oz crumbled blue cheese
Chef Tip: The restaurant uses Stilton. You can use whatever blue cheese you have/like
6 ea cherry tomatoes, halved
6 oz blue cheese dressing
oz reduced balsamic vinegar (simmer 2 oz balsamic vinegar in a pot until thick)

Chef Tip: You can buy the balsamic already reduced
Chopped chives

Cut iceberg into 4 pieces, removing the core
Place 1 piece on a plate and pour dressing over top
Chef Tip: Make sure you smash the iceberg onto the plate so it doesn't wobble
Add bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese
Chef Tip: You can top with steak, salmon, beef tenderloin, whatever protein you want
Drizzle the reduced balsamic on top and sprinkle chives over everything

Autograph Brasserie
503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
610.964.2588
https://www.autographbrasserie.com/
https://www.facebook.com/autographbrasserie/
Fearless Restaurants Relief Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/fearlessemployeerelief?fbclid=IwAR1pXl-D5FXjGhe_wO7RF50_bre6VR02rkbCghrX2kYFu2SCCUoKqhNI8IU
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6 MINUTE MEALS
6 Minute Meal: Aqimero's Swordfish Anticuchos
6 Minute Meal: Spamsilog
6 Minute Meal & Deal: LaLo's Eggplant Omelet
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Aqimero's Roasted Scallops
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News