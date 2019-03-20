Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Chef Rafael Rodriguez' Mussels & Capellini

Ingredients:
1 lb Fresh mussels
1 shallot
1 clove Garlic
1 bulb Raw fennel (shaved)
2 oz Spec or prosciutto
lb Capellini pasta
2 tbl Butter
cup White wine

Fresh herbs/Salt and pepper (parsley, scallion)
Pecorino romano cheese to taste
lb Capellini pasta (angel hair)
Blanch pasta let cool
Chef Tip: The pasta should be pre-cooked

Method:
In a sauté pan, add olive oil and fennel until color is shown
Chef Tip: This will bring out the sweetness in the fennel

Add shallots, sliced thin and then garlic

Chef Tip: Add garlic last as it's quick to burn

Add white wine and then mussels and let steam about a minute
Add Spec or prosciutto
Once mussels have opened add the butter, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh herbs.
Chef Tip: Any mussels that don't open should be discarded
Add pasta to pan to re-heat
Chef Tip: You can add some red pepper flakes if you like a little heat

Place pasta in bowl with mussels and sauce on top. Then grate cheese to finish
