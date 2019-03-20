6 Minute Meal: Chef Rafael Rodriguez' Mussels & Capellini

Chef Rafael Rodriguez' Mussels & CapelliniCapellini and MusselsIngredients:1 lb Fresh mussels1 shallot1 clove Garlic1 bulb Raw fennel (shaved)2 oz Spec or prosciuttolb Capellini pasta2 tbl Buttercup White wineFresh herbs/Salt and pepper (parsley, scallion)Pecorino romano cheese to tastelb Capellini pasta (angel hair)Blanch pasta let coolChef Tip: The pasta should be pre-cookedMethod:In a sauté pan, add olive oil and fennel until color is shownChef Tip: This will bring out the sweetness in the fennelAdd shallots, sliced thin and then garlicChef Tip: Add garlic last as it's quick to burnAdd white wine and then mussels and let steam about a minuteAdd Spec or prosciuttoOnce mussels have opened add the butter, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh herbs.Chef Tip: Any mussels that don't open should be discardedAdd pasta to pan to re-heatChef Tip: You can add some red pepper flakes if you like a little heatPlace pasta in bowl with mussels and sauce on top. Then grate cheese to finish