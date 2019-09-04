6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Sweet Potato Hummus

The Sociables is a big section of the menu at Main & Vine in Villanova, dishes designed to be shared, and the hummus is a popular item on the list. The chef, culinary director Karen Nicholas, mixes it up with different veggies. Here's her recipe for Sweet Potato Hummus with Harissa & Cherry TomatoesSweet Potato HummusServes: 4-6pplMakes: 4 cups2 cups canned chickpeasChef Tip: homemade hummus using canned chickpeas is super quick & easy but you can also do this recipe using store-bought hummus1 large sweet potatocup watertsp ground cumin2 tbsp tahini paste1 tbsp lemon juicecup extra virgin olive oil2 each small garlic cloves, slice thin1 tsp salttsp ground black peppercornChef Tip: You can do the same thing with roasted beets, broccoli. The options are endless.Wrap the entire sweet potato in foil & bake at 350-degree oven until completely cooked through & softChef Tip: You can bake the potato ahead of time or even use leftover baked sweet potatoesPeel off the skin and measure out 1 cup of mashed sweet potatoUse a food processor or hand stick blender, combine the cooked 1 cup of sweet potato with the remaining ingredientsPuree until smoothChef Tip: If you want a really strong sweet potato flavor, add more sweet potatoes. If you want more of the chickpea flavor, pull back on the amount of sweet potato that you add.Garnishes:cup sliced cherry tomatoescup canned chickpeas2 tbsp minced parsley2 tbsp harissa paste2 tbsp extra virgin olive oilCombine all ingredients in a saute pan and heat up just to warm throughPlating:Spread hummus into bowl, creating a well in the middle for your heated toppers.Spoon warm veggie garnish into center well and enjoy.Chef Tip: At the restaurant, the hummus is served with a crispy, puffy fried dough. At home, you can use bread, pita, crackers, veggies, anything to scoop and dip.Enjoy the chef's Sweet potato hummus for $7 through Sunday, September 8, 2019. That's a $4 savings. Offer good with the purchase of a dinner entrée, if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.Main & Vine California Bistro789 East Lancaster AveVillanova, Pennsylvania 19085(484) 380-3688