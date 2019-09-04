Food & Drink

6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Sweet Potato Hummus

The Meal: The Sociables is a big section of the menu at Main & Vine in Villanova, dishes designed to be shared, and the hummus is a popular item on the list. The chef, culinary director Karen Nicholas, mixes it up with different veggies. Here's her recipe for Sweet Potato Hummus with Harissa & Cherry Tomatoes

Sweet Potato Hummus

Serves: 4-6ppl
Makes: 4 cups
2 cups canned chickpeas
Chef Tip: homemade hummus using canned chickpeas is super quick & easy but you can also do this recipe using store-bought hummus
1 large sweet potato
cup water
tsp ground cumin
2 tbsp tahini paste
1 tbsp lemon juice
cup extra virgin olive oil
2 each small garlic cloves, slice thin
1 tsp salt
tsp ground black peppercorn

Chef Tip: You can do the same thing with roasted beets, broccoli. The options are endless.

Wrap the entire sweet potato in foil & bake at 350-degree oven until completely cooked through & soft
Chef Tip: You can bake the potato ahead of time or even use leftover baked sweet potatoes
Peel off the skin and measure out 1 cup of mashed sweet potato
Use a food processor or hand stick blender, combine the cooked 1 cup of sweet potato with the remaining ingredients
Puree until smooth
Chef Tip: If you want a really strong sweet potato flavor, add more sweet potatoes. If you want more of the chickpea flavor, pull back on the amount of sweet potato that you add.

Garnishes:
cup sliced cherry tomatoes
cup canned chickpeas
2 tbsp minced parsley
2 tbsp harissa paste
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a saute pan and heat up just to warm through

Plating:
Spread hummus into bowl, creating a well in the middle for your heated toppers.
Spoon warm veggie garnish into center well and enjoy.
Chef Tip: At the restaurant, the hummus is served with a crispy, puffy fried dough. At home, you can use bread, pita, crackers, veggies, anything to scoop and dip.

The Deal: Enjoy the chef's Sweet potato hummus for $7 through Sunday, September 8, 2019. That's a $4 savings. Offer good with the purchase of a dinner entrée, if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.

Main & Vine California Bistro
789 East Lancaster Ave
Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085
(484) 380-3688
http://mainandvinebistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Main-and-Vine-Bistro-147096035979235/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drink6 minute meals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt on for gunman who opened fire on plainclothes Philly officer
Police pursuit ends with crash with SEPTA bus; 9 injured
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Bahamians begin rescues as Dorian moves on toward US coast
NJ couple leading effort to help son, neighbors stranded in Bahamas
Over 100 pets flown into Delaware to escape Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Police: Woman stole diamond ring, swapped it for one worth $28K
AccuWeather: Hot and humid, late storm possible today
Man charged with murder after double shooting in Philadelphia
At least 1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Pennsville
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'
More TOP STORIES News