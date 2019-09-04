6 Minute Meal: Main & Vine's Sweet Potato Hummus

The Meal: The Sociables is a big section of the menu at Main & Vine in Villanova, dishes designed to be shared, and the hummus is a popular item on the list. The chef, culinary director Karen Nicholas, mixes it up with different veggies. Here's her recipe for Sweet Potato Hummus with Harissa & Cherry Tomatoes
Sweet Potato Hummus
Serves: 4-6ppl
Makes: 4 cups
2 cups canned chickpeas
Chef Tip: homemade hummus using canned chickpeas is super quick & easy but you can also do this recipe using store-bought hummus
1 large sweet potato
cup water
tsp ground cumin
2 tbsp tahini paste
1 tbsp lemon juice
cup extra virgin olive oil
2 each small garlic cloves, slice thin
1 tsp salt
tsp ground black peppercorn
Chef Tip: You can do the same thing with roasted beets, broccoli. The options are endless.
Wrap the entire sweet potato in foil & bake at 350-degree oven until completely cooked through & soft
Chef Tip: You can bake the potato ahead of time or even use leftover baked sweet potatoes
Peel off the skin and measure out 1 cup of mashed sweet potato
Use a food processor or hand stick blender, combine the cooked 1 cup of sweet potato with the remaining ingredients
Puree until smooth
Chef Tip: If you want a really strong sweet potato flavor, add more sweet potatoes. If you want more of the chickpea flavor, pull back on the amount of sweet potato that you add.
Garnishes:
cup sliced cherry tomatoes
cup canned chickpeas
2 tbsp minced parsley
2 tbsp harissa paste
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Combine all ingredients in a saute pan and heat up just to warm through
Plating:
Spread hummus into bowl, creating a well in the middle for your heated toppers.
Spoon warm veggie garnish into center well and enjoy.
Chef Tip: At the restaurant, the hummus is served with a crispy, puffy fried dough. At home, you can use bread, pita, crackers, veggies, anything to scoop and dip.
The Deal: Enjoy the chef's Sweet potato hummus for $7 through Sunday, September 8, 2019. That's a $4 savings. Offer good with the purchase of a dinner entrée, if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc.
Main & Vine California Bistro
789 East Lancaster Ave
Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085
(484) 380-3688
http://mainandvinebistro.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Main-and-Vine-Bistro-147096035979235/
