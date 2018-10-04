FOOD & DRINK

CDC study says 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day

Study: 1/3 of Americans east fast food daily. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018.

WASHINGTON --
A new government study finds that on any given day, one in three adults in the US will eat fast food.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the new figures Wednesday, the first federal study of its kind.

An earlier study found a similar proportion of children and adolescents eating fast food on any given day.

The new CDC study is based on a survey of about 10,000 adults over a four-year period, and it found no difference in results between men and women.
Researchers did find higher-income families ate fast food more often than lower-income families and that African-Americans ate fast food more than other racial or ethnic groups.

Health officials said too much high-calorie fast food can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other health issues.

