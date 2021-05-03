FYI Philly

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Nemi, authentic Mexican Restaurant + Bar

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Nemi, authentic Mexican Restaurant + Bar

PHILADELPHIA-Cinco de Mayo started as a celebration of a Mexican victory in the Franco-Mexican War, but it has become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly here in the United States.

At Nemi Mexican Restaurant and Bar in Port Richmond, Chef-owner Jesus Garcia says there is one rule for every dish, "it should have a sweet, spicy and salty."

His salmon ceviche is among the most popular items on the menu.

He bathes the fish in lime then adds cilantro, onions, chiles avocado and his mango passion fruit sauce, based on a a spicy mango lollipop he used to enjoy back home in Toluca, Mexico.

He and his business partner, Alejandro Fuentes keep the authentic flavors of their native Mexican in both the food and drinks, like the mango habanero margarita.

The past year has been a struggle but they say business has started to pick up with the weather turning warm again and more and more people getting vaccinated.

"They come to celebrate," Fuentes says.

And if you want a celebratory feast, try the duck confit. It's half a duck rested in its own fat and juices for 6 to 7 days. You can enjoy it straight off the plate or turn it into a taco with fresh house-made tortillas and salsa.

Nemi Mexican Restaurant + Bar | Website | Facebook | Instagram

2636 Ann St, Philadelphia, PA 19134

(267) 519-0713
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcinco de mayofyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on FYI Philly | Show info
The Drama of Tosca: Opera Philadelphia bringing a live show to the Mann Center
Meet the solo-preneur behind SCB Naturals, creating beauty products naturally
You can watch the Oscars at this awesome rooftop screening party
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Major announcement' on NJ COVID restrictions today
Phillies: Hoskins' homer taken away; 2 fan catches you must see
New mom didn't know she was expecting when she gave birth on flight
Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car
Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL in $5B deal
Tips for purchasing Mother's Day gifts
AccuWeather: Warm, unsettled next three days
Show More
5 children, 2 adults injured in I-295 crash in Mt. Laurel
NC couple finds missing jewelry in landfill
Suspect stabs brother, another man; grandmother found dead inside home
1 dead, 3 injured in Wissinoming shooting
Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video
More TOP STORIES News