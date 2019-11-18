Food & Drink

Check out these new additions to the Philly bar scene

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia is flush with great bars, and two of its latest addition are creating quite a buzz.

Ease is now open at 8th and Christian in Queen Village. The vibe is in the name, Ease. The sound of vinyl records fill the room and if you like what you hear there's a record shop in the back. There are open mic nights and the art on the walls is created by artists from the Resource for Human Development.

Le Caveau is Chloe Grigri's passion project. Le Caveau fills the space above her parent's bar Good King Tavern on 7th street and features Natural Wine.

The focus is French wines. You'll also find domestic wine and wines from Spain, Italy, and Germany.

Ease | Instagram
824 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Le Caveau
614 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
