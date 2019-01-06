U.S. & WORLD

Chipotle offers bowl options for Keto, Paleo, Whole 30 diet plans

Chipotle offers bowl options for Keto, Paleo, Whole 30 diet plans.

Is one of your new year's resolutions to drop a few pounds?

If you've decided to try the trendy diets such as Keto or Paleo, a popular Mexican food chain is helping with new options.

Chipotle says it has tweaked its menu to fit those diet plans.

The food chain is now offering "lifestyle bowls."

The salad bowls accommodate the strict rules for the popular Keto, Paleo and Whole 30 diet plans.

