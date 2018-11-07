Coffee shop to curb serving caffeine to kids

If you think too many youngsters are drinking coffee too early, you may like to hear about this.The second largest coffee chain in the United Kingdom is taking a new stance on serving children caffeinated drinks.Costa Coffee is now allowing its individual branches to decide whether to serve caffeine to customers under the age of 16.They won't be forcing their employees to card anyone, but do say that it is at the store's discretion to question a customer's age if they have any concerns.------