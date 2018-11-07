COFFEE

Coffee shop to curb serving caffeine to kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Coffee shop may ID those under 16. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 7, 2018.

If you think too many youngsters are drinking coffee too early, you may like to hear about this.

The second largest coffee chain in the United Kingdom is taking a new stance on serving children caffeinated drinks.

Costa Coffee is now allowing its individual branches to decide whether to serve caffeine to customers under the age of 16.

They won't be forcing their employees to card anyone, but do say that it is at the store's discretion to question a customer's age if they have any concerns.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldfoodcoffeechildrenengland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Free Wawa coffee at new Center City store
Tips to cut back from caffeine throughout the day
Students receive free coffee in exchange for personal information at campus coffee shop
More coffee
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Tuna Bar's Black Sea Bass.
3 new coffee spots to try in Philadelphia
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Craving bubble tea? Here are Philadelphia's top 4 spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
National Election Results and Trends from ABC News
Pennsylvania Election Results
New Jersey Election Results
Delaware Election Results
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Too close to call in N.J. race between MacArthur & Kim
Fitzpatrick pulls off win in Pa.'s first congressional district
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
Show More
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Man rescued from fire in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
More News