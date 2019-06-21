Food & Drink

Dairy Queen is kicking off the first day of summer with FREE ice cream

The first day of summer is Friday, June 21!

Dairy Queen is celebrating the new season with a free small ice cream cone with any purchase.

At participating locations, customers can choose from a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped or Orange Dreamsicle, their newest flavored dip.

To get the free cone, participants must download the app and select the coupon. The coupon will only be available Friday on the app.

According to Dairy Queen, the free soft serve cones will be available while supplies last. The company said cones are limited to one per customer.
