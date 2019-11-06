Dunkin' introduces meatless sausage sandwich in Philly, nationwide

We're about to PLANT some big news on you, Philly 🌱



Our Beyond Sausage Sandwich made with @BeyondMeat's plant-based protein patty is NOW being served at your local Philly Dunkin'! BRANCH out & try one today! 💚 pic.twitter.com/hfhw90idUr — Dunkin' Philly (@DunkinPhilly) November 6, 2019

The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is officially available NATIONWIDE. You won’t believe what happened when Snoop took over D-N-K-N to celebrate. #DNKNxBYND pic.twitter.com/weh6kZGfCD — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 6, 2019

Dunkin' has expanded its breakfast menu by introducing a meatless sausage sandwich.The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is now available at Philadelphia locations and nationwide.The chain says it first introduced the meatless sausage sandwich in New York over the summer and, because of its popularity, decided to start offering the plant-based "beyond meat" breakfast sandwich in all of its stores.According to Dunkin', the Beyond Sausage Sandwich features "Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty made with 100% plant-based protein and a mix of spices crafted specifically for Dunkin'. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty features 10g of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich has 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin' Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin."Nine-thousand Dunkin' restaurants will begin serving the new sandwich starting Wednesday.To commemorate the menu addition, Dunkin' brought in rapper Snoop Dog to surprise guests with the meatless sandwich.If you want a chance to taste the plant-based sausage for free, visit Dunkin' on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., for a multi-day sandwich-tasting event. Guests at participating Dunkin' U.S. locations can get a complimentary sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.