Thanksgiving made easy: Dinner to-go, drinks and post-dinner workouts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be unlike any other.Due to COVID-19 and the fear of a spread at family dinners, to-go dinners are growing as a popular alternative.Whether you are celebrating in person or virtually, trying to avoid the grocery store or just looking for an easier option we rounded up some ways to get the holiday meal prepared for you.Di Bruno Brothers is offering a menu with more than 40 options that includes everything from the appetizers, the turkey and dessert.Porco's Porchetteria and Small Oven has an inspired menu of desserts with a new tart line inspired by classic Thanksgiving recipes. They have bite-sized desserts and decadent three-layer cakes to satisfy that sweet tooth.Jet Wine Bar has a two-pack and a four-pack of wine that will pair perfectly with your meal.And the Joybox is a collection of six Philadelphia businesses that have collaborated during the pandemic to offer their products through delivery. For Thanksgiving they have added a seventh vendor and exclusive Thanksgiving options.2204 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191461525 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146Philadelphia's Craft Beer Trail has grown into a very long list of local makers.We rounded up four with some fall flavors that will pair perfectly with your Thanksgiving meal.Whether you are celebrating with a traditional turkey or planning a vegan meal, we curated a list that will pair perfectly with football and appetizers all the way through dessert.We visited Delco Brewer 2SP and tasted the award-winning Russian Imperial Stout.Philadelphia Brewing showed off a new flavor, Working Cat, a hoppy pale ale named in honor of the team's house cat.Workhorse poured its brand-new cranberry wheat, while new brewery New Ridge has a pumpkin ale that pairs perfectly with Thanksgiving.But that's just the tip of our beer journey for the holiday. All the beers are available for pick up at the brewery.120 Concord Road #101-103, Aston, PA 190146168 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191282440 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125250 King Manor Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406Entrepreneurial pastry chef Joe Green is turning out an assortment of sweet treats at Affinity Confections.Cakes, cupcakes, tarts, bars, shortbreads and more are baked using seasonal ingredients, as well as ingredients found year-round.He takes a minimalist approach with his presentation, so he is able to focus on flavor combinations.From lemon curd poppy bars to bourbon caramel cupcakes, chef Joe wants people to experience the flavors and textures of the pastries he takes so much time and effort to create with joy.267-297-4683Hyatt introduced its Centric brand in 2015, they are lifestyle hotels located in the center of interesting destinations that guests are encouraged to get out and explore.The hotel is right in the heart of Rittenhouse Square with amazing city skyline views.There are 332 guest rooms and nearly 6,000-square-feet of meeting space. Each meeting room is named for one of the city's history makers, like steam ship inventor Robert Fulton, Monopoly creator, Charles Darrow and Augustus Jackson, a Philadelphia chef known as the father of ice cream.The decor is also customized to celebrate the city's past with nods to the Quakers, rowing and Philadelphia's industrial might.1620 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-985-1234Learn all about the art of comedy, how to tell a joke and even perform a stand-up set with Che Guerrero at Off-Mic Comedy School. Off-Mic is an all-virtual comedy school founded by comedian Christine Ann Olivas. There are about half a dozen instructors, one notable is Guerrero, who teaches Stand-Up 101.Guerrero is a fixture on the Philadelphia stand-up scene and has been featured on BET and Gotham Comedy.He grew up in New York City and draws from his personal experience as an immigrant from the Dominican Republic in his routine. Guerrero encourages his students to dig deep for their own stories and observations in order to connect with the audience.The classes cover the basics of joke structure, set development and performing. Plus, tips and tricks of the trade.There are also supplemental workshops and weekly virtual open mics.Signup for Stand-Up 101 with Che Guerrero starting Jan 15th, Fridays 8-10pmSouth Jersey athlete Seth Amoah grew up drinking the fresh juices his parents made at home. Now he has a business making juices in Merchantville, N.J.The Juice Bar uses the cold-pressed method of juicing with every kind of fresh fruit and vegetable, from apples to carrots and everything in between.Seth and his wife, Kelli Mouzon, also make healthy, hearty snacks like vegetarian cheesesteak wraps and lentil soup.22 S. Centre Street, Merchantville, NJ 08109856-324-0436Fall is a beautiful time to hit trails. In Delaware County, Tyler Arboretum has 17 miles of trails open to the public 362 days a year. There are seven trails of varying difficulties.In Philadelphia, Fairmount Park has been hugely popular during the pandemic, but there are some paths less-traveled.We checked out the Boxers' Trail, named because it's a favorite for the city's boxing legends, including Joe Frazier and Bernard Hopkins. Speaking of legends, legend holds that when Muhammed Ali wanted to challenge Joe Frazier to a fight, he went to the Boxers' Trail because he knew he could find Frazier there.The Fairmount Park Conservancy is also restoring the 4.5-mile Trolley Trail, so named for the trolley that used to carry recreational guests through West Fairmount Park. You can still see remnants of the trolley tracks and tunnels.The grounds around the Horticultural Center are also a beautiful place to hike or jog. There are specimen trees, gardens and sculptures, the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is there and so is Lansdowne Glen, a newly restored mile-long hiking loop that will take you around the glen and up into an art installation treehouse overlooking it.For cycling enthusiasts, Balance Chestnut Hill is holding classes Saturday mornings inside a barn in Blue Bell. Balance is doing small in-studio sessions plus taking it outside, holding workouts at a nearby track and even in people's backyards.Every week, the studio creates a scavenger hunt. You're guided by a poem on a 3-4-mile trek around the neighborhood with various fitness challenges along the way. It's a great way to feel like you're part of a team again.515 Painter Rd, Media, PA 19063610-566-913412 West Willow Grove Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118267-325-2271A new exhibition at the Woodmere Museum tells the story of a group of Philadelphia artists who joined a new movement to express their fears of a changing world.The exhibit focuses on the work of about 30 artists in the 1950s who called themselves Group '55.There are 75 to 80 works in all and the exhibition runs through9201 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118