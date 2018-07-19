Facebook group offers safe space for those who hate mayonnaise

Mayonnaise -- there are lovers, and there are haters, there's not a whole lot of indifference when it comes to this popular condiment.If you are the type who is revolted at the thought of it slathered on your sandwich, or mixed in with your egg or tuna or chicken -- there is a safe space for you on Facebook.There's a group you can join that's simply called, "I hate mayonnaise."It was created by a guy named Gabe Golan who writes, "I was surprised to see the response. It truly warms my heart to see the amount of mayonnaise hate out there!"There are sounding boards and discussions over things like, "Can I hate mayo but love ranch dressing?"They also ask new members to share their story of mayonnaise horror.------