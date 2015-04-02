FREE FOOD

Free pretzel to celebrate Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th anniversary

This April 2, 2015 photo shows pretzels at a Philly Pretzel Factory in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating its 20th anniversary Monday and that means a free pretzel for you!

The company says all you have to do is show up at one of their stores during business hours on August 20 and you'll get a free pretzel.


In 1998, Dan DiZio and his college roommate Len Lehman opened the doors to the first Philly Pretzel Factory in the Mayfair section of the city. There are now more than 170 stores nationwide.

In 2017, the company moved its headquarters to Bensalem, Bucks County.

Philly Pretzel Factory is using the #PPF20years on social media to honor the milestone.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodphilly newsfree foodfree stuffpretzel
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Philly Pretzel Factory opening stores in Manhattan
FREE FOOD
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Wednesday is Free Slurpee Day
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
More free food
FOOD & DRINK
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Explore these 3 new Old City businesses
Diner en Blanc returns Thursday to Philadelphia
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
14-year-old boy, man shot near Temple University
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
Friend of woman allegedly killed by husband not 'shocked' by his arrest
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Police search for missing woman in Montgomery County
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
Show More
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Trial of former Reading mayor accused of bribery set to begin
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
More News