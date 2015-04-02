Free pretzel to celebrate Philly Pretzel Factory's 20th anniversary

August 20th is just around the corner! Don’t forget to stop by and celebrate our 20th anniversary with a free pretzel. #Giveaway #Celebrate #PPF20Years pic.twitter.com/jCVyxvbtoh — PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) August 17, 2018

Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating its 20th anniversary Monday and that means a free pretzel for you!The company says all you have to do is show up at one of their stores during business hours on August 20 and you'll get a free pretzel.In 1998, Dan DiZio and his college roommate Len Lehman opened the doors to the first Philly Pretzel Factory in the Mayfair section of the city. There are now more than 170 stores nationwide.In 2017, the company moved its headquarters to Bensalem, Bucks County.Philly Pretzel Factory is using the #PPF20years on social media to honor the milestone.------