Veteran-owned food truck 2 Street Sammies serving free meals to fellow vets

On the menu will be brisket cheesesteak, jerk chicken cheesesteak, some veggie options and even a truffle brie grilled cheese.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- He's a veteran, but his mission is to serve other vets.

Nathan Baynes started 2 Street Sammies seven years ago, a food truck that cooks up dishes for everyone, but gives out free meals to those serve this country.

"I myself am a vet. I spent eight years in the Air Force," he said. "I realized there was a need a bring awareness to what a lot of veterans are going through, which are the struggles of not being taken care of for not always the ultimate sacrifice, but sacrificing the time from your family."

This Veterans Day, like past ones, he's serving free meals to veterans from his food truck.

On the menu will be brisket cheesesteak, jerk chicken cheesesteak, some veggie options and even a truffle brie grilled cheese.

At his side, his daughter will be helping take orders.

The truck is called 2 Street Sammies because when he started, the Baynes family was living in South Philadelphia on 2 Street.

Now, he takes the food truck all over the region, serving vets out of his own pocket.

"So the idea is that I can't do this without the support of veterans, so this day isn't just about a day off, but the men and women still serving today and every day for that matter," said Baynes.

On Friday, November 9th, the food truck will be at Bishop Estate Winery in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, offering free food for other veterans. On Saturday, November 10th, it will be at Forest and Main Brewing in Ambler, Pennsylvania.

And for the hungry civilians, 10% percent of proceeds from sales this weekend will go the organization Salute2Service, which helps veterans with medical assistance, job searches and more.

To learn more about 2 Street Sammies and check out their food truck schedule, visit twostreetsammies.com.