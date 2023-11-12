Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey gives away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

Last year the foundation served about 300 families in the community and this year, they're helping 1,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey is helping hundreds of families in North Philadelphia this holiday season by providing them with a free Thanksgiving meal.

Through his charitable organization, The Tyrese Maxey Foundation, the Sixers star provided roughly 1,000 free turkeys and sides to the community at George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science.

SEE ALSO | 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia

Maxey teamed with DTLR, the 76ers, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, the Black Farmers' Association, GIANT, and others for the event, which featured music, prizes, and meals.

"It makes me happy, man. It brings tears of joy to my eyes just because this is the plan. This was the vision of it, and because we're bringing the vision to reality, that makes me really happy," said Maxey.

He also added that he started the foundation in honor of his grandmother.

"She really wanted me to be able to give back. She said if you ever have a platform to give back, and give back to people in need, then you should do that," he said.

This is only the second year for the event, but it's already growing quickly. Last year the foundation served about 300 families in the community and this year, they're helping 1,000.

"It lets our kids know that they can do anything, they can be anyone. Seeing a person like Tyrese and how he's epitomizing a young man right now, it's really something for our children to emulate right now and I think it's really a great thing for our city," said Captain Michael Goodman with Philadelphia police.

The benefits of the event go far beyond the meal. For volunteers like Crystal Coleman, it's a chance to connect with her community.

"It does a lot for my heart. It really warms my heart to be able to give back to the community and be able to see so many people come out here so they'll be able to have a nice Thanksgiving and a nice holiday," said Coleman, president of the Guardian Civic League.

For recipients like Genevieve Devlin, it's a warm start to the holiday season.

"Because I'm grateful! It's Saturday and we're grateful!" she said.