FYI Philly: Welcome to the PHeast

You have a chance to enjoy some fabulous food and support PHS in their work beautifying the city.

It's a Pheast
Alicia Vitarelli previews the annual garden gala hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society that brings together some top chefs in the city for a good cause.
PHeaST (Oct. 12) | Facebook
PHS Pop Up Garden at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Pennsylvania Horticultural Society | Facebook

Pistola's Del Sur | Facebook
1934 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

