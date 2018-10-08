FYI Philly: Welcome to the PHeast

It's a Pheast
Alicia Vitarelli previews the annual garden gala hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society that brings together some top chefs in the city for a good cause.
PHeaST (Oct. 12) | Facebook
PHS Pop Up Garden at uCity Square, 36th and Filbert Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society | Facebook
Pistola's Del Sur | Facebook
1934 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI PhillyPHeaSTPHS
foodFYI PhillyPHeaSTPHS