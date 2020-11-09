FYI Philly

Affinity Confections wants you to have an indulgent Thanksgiving

Pastry chef Joe Green is turning out sweet treats at Affinity Confections.
By Natalie Jason
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Entrepreneurial pastry chef Joe Green is turning out an assortment of sweet treats at Affinity Confections.

Cakes, cupcakes, tarts, bars, shortbreads and more are baked using seasonal ingredients, as well as ingredients found year-round.

He takes a minimalist approach with his presentation, so he is able to focus on flavor combinations.

From lemon curd poppy bars to bourbon caramel cupcakes, chef Joe wants people to experience the flavors and textures of the pastries he takes so much time and effort to create with joy.


Affinity Confections | Facebook | Instagram

Current service is limited to delivery-only
267-297-4683
