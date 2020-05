'Ultimate Taco Bar' with Jose Garces for Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo

We've been cooking a lot at home and if you need to spice things up, we've got some help.Alicia Vitarelli caught up with famed chef Jose Garces and he's helping us create the ultimate taco bar, just in time for Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo.Just before social distancing, he showed us how to make the Ultimate Taco Bar in the test kitchen at his restaurant Volver , inside the Kimmel Center."This is Jose's, ultimately, but everyone can kind of riff on it," he says.It's all about choosing your family's favorite ingredients."That's the beauty of my taco bar, I let you build it," Garces says.Here's Jose's way:Chicken Ropa ViejaPork Al PastorTequila Glazed ShrimpFresh Flour and Corn TortillasQueso CotijaOnions/CilantroMexican CremaSliced AvocadoShredded RomainePickled JalapeñosCharred PineappleLimesBlack beansHis recipes are featured in his cookbook, The Latin Road Home: Savoring the Foods of Ecuador, Spain, Cuba, Mexico and Peru