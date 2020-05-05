food

'Ultimate Taco Bar' with Jose Garces for Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo

By
We've been cooking a lot at home and if you need to spice things up, we've got some help.

Alicia Vitarelli caught up with famed chef Jose Garces and he's helping us create the ultimate taco bar, just in time for Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo.

Just before social distancing, he showed us how to make the Ultimate Taco Bar in the test kitchen at his restaurant Volver, inside the Kimmel Center.

"This is Jose's, ultimately, but everyone can kind of riff on it," he says.

It's all about choosing your family's favorite ingredients.

"That's the beauty of my taco bar, I let you build it," Garces says.

Here's Jose's way:

Chicken Ropa Vieja

Pork Al Pastor

Tequila Glazed Shrimp

Fresh Flour and Corn Tortillas

Queso Cotija

Onions/Cilantro

Mexican Crema

Sliced Avocado

Shredded Romaine

Pickled Jalapeños

Charred Pineapple

Limes

Black beans

His recipes are featured in his cookbook, The Latin Road Home: Savoring the Foods of Ecuador, Spain, Cuba, Mexico and Peru.
