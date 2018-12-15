U.S. & WORLD

Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer

EMBED </>More Videos

Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on December 15, 2018.

Kellogg's has revealed its unique recycling plan for corn flakes that don't quite measure up.

The cereal maker says it's teaming up with Seven Brothers Brewery in the UK to take rejects from its Manchester, England facility.

They will use those corn flakes to create a new IPA.

It will be called "Throw Away IPA."

It will use about 130 pounds of corn flakes per batch.

The main goal is to eliminate food waste.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeercraft beer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Man donates $10K to pay for student lunches at Oklahoma City school
Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats
Toyota recalls pickups, SUVs to fix air bag, brake problems
Childhood home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sold to the National Park Service
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks announces partnership with UberEats
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Fresh favorites: Top 3 spots for seafood in Ocean City | Hoodline
Holiday leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
Screwdriver used in stabbing attack in Spring Garden
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spills money on NJ highway
Pittsburgh city leaders call for gun control following synagogue shooting
Teen shot in the head in Olney
Court says no bail as Cosby appeals sex assault conviction
Texas judge rules health care overhaul unconstitutional
Show More
Firefighter injured in vacant building blaze in West Philadelphia
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Del. high school student
Mick Mulvaney named acting chief of staff
Police: Woman killed by boyfriend near their newborn baby
More News