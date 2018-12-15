Kellogg's Corn Flake leftovers to be used to make beer

Kellogg's has revealed its unique recycling plan for corn flakes that don't quite measure up.The cereal maker says it's teaming up with Seven Brothers Brewery in the UK to take rejects from its Manchester, England facility.They will use those corn flakes to create a new IPA.It will be called "Throw Away IPA."It will use about 130 pounds of corn flakes per batch.The main goal is to eliminate food waste.------