Looking Back: Action News Morning Team, Rachael Ray surprise Melrose Diner guests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since news broke of a fire that damaged the Melrose Diner, loyal customers of the iconic South Philadelphia eatery have been sharing their memories on social media.

It seems everyone has a story about the Melrose Diner - including the Action News Morning Team.

It was back in 2010 when Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Karen Rogers surprised diners on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.

It was part of our "Breakfast is on Us" promotion and the diners were not only happy to see the Action News Morning Team, but also our special guest Rachael Ray.

Tam recalled to 6abc.com recording at the diner that day, "We loved being there to shoot a 'Breakfast is on Us' feature. I remember the day was cold and rainy, but I forgot that when we got inside. The staff was so wonderful and you could tell the customers felt like family. You could tell these were real relationships between the patrons and the wait staff. And the food was so good!"

Throwback: Rachael Ray joins the Action News Morning Team at the Melrose Diner for a 'Breakfast is on Us' promotion in 2010.



Matt, Tam, David, Karen, and Rachael joined the wait staff and helped serve customers their favorites from eggs to waffles to scrapple.

And Matt and Tam even made their way into the kitchen!

"It was a special day as well because Rachael Ray was there. She fit right in, carrying plates and gabbing with customers. It's awful this happened, but the one bright side is it sounds like they'll be back soon. Can you imagine if this icon had been burned beyond repair? You could rebuild but it wouldn't be the same as the place with all that South Philly tradition and history," Tamala said.

The owner of the Melrose Diner tells Action News he plans to reopen as soon as possible. Michael Petrogiannis said a fire official told him initially the fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical failure.

If you would like to share your memories of the Melrose Diner with us, use #6abcAction on social media.
