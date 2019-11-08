Food & Drink

Man claims McDonald's sweet tea came with weed inside

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina -- A South Carolina man who went to McDonald's for a sweet tea says he received a little extra herbal substance on the side.

The Island Packet reports Parrish Brown went to a McDonald's on Hilton Head Island and asked for a sweet tea with light ice and extra lemon.

SEE MORE: Three Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy

Brown now believes "extra lemon" was code for marijuana, since he found three bags of weed in his cup. He says he only realized it once he was "high as a kite."

Brown says he'd never had marijuana, so he didn't recognize the taste. He says he paid regular price for the items.

RELATED: Woman gives birth while overdosing on heroin in Burger King

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage says an investigation is ongoing. He didn't specify which McDonald's Brown had gone to.

A representative for McDonald's said the company is "fully cooperating with law enforcement on the validity of this claim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth carolinahealthmarijuanamcdonald'su.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home
Bacteria that killed 3 infants traced to hospital equipment
Jurors hear police interrogation tape in Sean Kratz murder trial
Woman gunned down after opening door in West Philly identified
DA: Uncle who returned fire after child shot charged with gun offenses
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Man arrested after assaults, house fire in Lehigh Township
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Penn Medicine successfully performs two uterus transplants
More TOP STORIES News