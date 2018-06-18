Man says receipt told cook to spit in cheeseburger

NEW YORK CITY --A New York dad says his Father's Day dinner did not make him feel special.
Curtis Mays says he was being treated by his daughter and granddaughter at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden in Queens. He ordered a burger.
Mays says the evening started off pleasant, but then his order got mixed up.
He asked his waitress for his receipt, and that is when he noticed it said "Please spit in it, too."
"I asked her, 'Why would you do this?' And she couldn't explain it. She said she didn't do it, so I was like, 'Who prints out the receipt?' So she said, 'I take it up there and print it myself.' I said, 'So you did it? Why are you lying about it?' She just walked off," Mays said.
Mays said the manager fired the waitress immediately and he got a refund.
"He was saying, 'How can we compensate you?' I was like, 'How can you compensate somebody for spitting on your food? I ate this already," adds Mays.
The manager told our sister station WABC that he had never had a problem with this employee before. Food service, he says, is a stressful job, but it was unacceptable.
The manager added that is very unlikely a cook actually spat in the burger, but he understands why the customer is upset.
The Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden has an A rating from the Department of Health.
