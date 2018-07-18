FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's too sweet deal! (KTRK)

If you love McDonald's fries, we have a salty-sweet deal you won't want to miss out on.

McDonald's announced it will be giving out free French fries for the rest of the year.

Every Friday until December 30, you can get an order of medium fries for free.

But, there's a catch!
In order to get your free fries, you must download the McDonald's app to get the coupon, and you have to make a purchase of at least one dollar.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree foodmcdonald'sfree stuffconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News